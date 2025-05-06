Littlejohn's on the Corner serves signature subs and sandwiches.
Littlejohn's Charlottesville
Signature Sandwiches
Five Easy Pieces
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Muenster, Slaw. Herb Mayo, and 1000 Island on Toasted Pumpernickel$12.99
Wild Turkey
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.$12.99
Texan
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread$13.99
Lite Weight
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard$11.99
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard, and 1000 Island on Toasted Rye$14.99
Turkey Rachel
Turkey, Melted Swiss, Cole Slaw, Deli Mustard, and 1000 Island on Toasted Rye$14.99
Kyle Guy
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat Bread$11.99
Pepper-Parmesan Turkey
Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes, Melted over Flatbread with Lettuce & Sprouts and Pepper-Parmesan Dipping Sauce on the Side$11.99
East Village (Vegan)
Toasted Sourdough, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Sprouts, Italian Dressing$11.99
Signature Subs
Nuclear Sub
Sliced Turkey, Spicy Chicken BBQ, Muenster, Texas Pete, Red Pepper Flakes, House Slaw, Melted on a Sub Roll$14.99
Ham and Turkey Sub
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Swiss, with Deli Mustard and Herb Mayo melted on a Sub Roll with Lettuce and Tomato.$13.99
Chipotle Chicken
Pulled Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Melted Mozzarella & Provolone , Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll$14.99
Steak & Cheese
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, Herb Mayo Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Sub Roll$16.99
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Dressing, Melted Provolone, shredded Lettuce, tomato, onion, and oregano$15.99
4-Cheese
Melted Muenster, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Sprouts, Herb Mayo on a Wheat Sub Roll$13.99
Sampson
Choice Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, 1000 Island on a 8" Sub Roll$14.99
Chris Long
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Bacon, Melted Provolone, Grilled Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on an 8" Sub Roll$17.99
Build Your Own
BYO Sandwich
Choose from your choice of meats and cheese with complimentary Lettuce and Tomato, Sauces, cold or melted, additional toppings extra$10.99
BYO Sub
Choose from your choice of meats and cheese with complimentary Lettuce and Tomato, Sauces, cold or melted, additional toppings extra$11.99
BYO Veggie Sandwich$8.99
BYO Veggie Sub$9.99
Soups/Salads
Sides
My Dad's Chips Original$2.59OUT OF STOCK
My Dad's Chips BBQ$2.59OUT OF STOCK
My Dad's Chips French Onion$2.59OUT OF STOCK
My Dad's Chips Jalapeño & Sriracha$2.59OUT OF STOCK
My Dad's Chips Salt & Balsamic Vinegar$2.59OUT OF STOCK
Dirty Chips Sea Salted$2.59
Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt$2.59OUT OF STOCK
Dirty Chips Salt & Vinegar$2.59
Dirty Chips Jalapeño Heat$2.59
Dirty Chips Mesquite BBQ$2.59
Dirty Chips Sriracha Honey$2.59OUT OF STOCK
Dirty Chips Maui Onion$2.59
Dirty Chips Sour Cream & Onion$2.59
Dirty Chips Funky Fusion$2.59OUT OF STOCK
6 oz Macaroni Salad$4.99
6oz Tortellini Salad$5.99
6oz Greek Pasta Salad$4.99
6 oz. Potato Salad$4.99
6 oz Cole Slaw$4.99
6 oz Hummus$5.99
6 oz Fruit Salad$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Extra Pickle Spear on Side$0.50
Beverages
20oz Fountain Drink$2.65
Iced Tea
Sweet or Unsweet available$2.65
Bottle Coke$2.75
Bottle Diet Coke$2.75
Bottle Sprite$2.75
Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
Bottle Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.75
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda$2.75
Dr. Brown's Root Beer$2.75
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry$2.75
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale$2.75
Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry$2.75
Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze$2.99
Gatorade Frost Arctic Blitz$2.99
Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry$2.99
Gatorade ZERO Lemon Lime$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Gatorade ZERO Fruit Punch$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Gatorade ZERO Glacier Cherry$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.99
Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.99
Deer Park Water Small$1.99
Deer Park Water Large$2.49
Pelegrino Mineral Water$2.75
La Croix Sparkling Water Pamplemousse$1.99OUT OF STOCK
La Croix Sparkling Water Lemon$1.99
La Croix Sparkling Water Lime$1.99
La Croix Sparkling Water LimonCello$1.99
La Croix Sparkling Water Tangerine$1.99
La Croix Sparkling Water Black Razzberry$1.99
Celsius Peach Vibe$2.99
Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.99
Celsius Arctic Vibe$2.99
Celsius Orange$2.99
Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.99
Celsius Mango Passionfruit$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull Original$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull Tropical$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull Strawberry Apricot$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull Watermelon$2.99
Apple Juice 10oz$1.89
Snapple Apple 20oz$2.99
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry 20oz$2.99
Snapple Fruit Punch 20oz$2.99
Desserts
Blondie Brownie (contains nuts)
Contains Nuts$2.89
Chocolate Pecan Brownie (contains nuts)
Contains Nuts$2.89
Gluten Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip Brownie
Gluten Free & Dairy Free$3.79
New York Cheesecake$4.79OUT OF STOCK
Brownie Chocolate Cheesecake$5.79OUT OF STOCK
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$6.79OUT OF STOCK
Orange Cranberry Muffin$4.79OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Muffin$4.79OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.79
French Toast Muffin$4.79OUT OF STOCK
Banana Nut Muffin$4.79OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Chip Crunch Muffin$4.79
Kids Meal
Turkey Rachel
