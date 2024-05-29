Littlejohns Charlottesville
Signature Sandwich
- Five Easy Pieces
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, muenster, slaw. 1000 island and herb mayo on toasted pumpernickel$10.99
- Wild Turkey
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.$10.99
- Texan
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread$11.99
- PigSkin
Honey ham, crisp bacon, deli mustard, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato on toasted pumpernickel.$10.99
- Onion Wheel
Kaiser Roll, Pastrami, Turkey, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard, Herb Mayo, Tomato, Sliced Onions$11.99
- Lite Weight
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard$9.99
- Pastrami Reuben
Toasted Rye, Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard and 1000 Island$12.99
- Kyle Guy
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat Bread$9.99
- Pepper-Parmesan Turkey
Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes, Melted over Flatbread with Lettuce & Sprouts and Pepper-Parmesan Dipping Sauce on the Side$9.99
- Bacon Melt
Toasted Flatbread, Crisp Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, 1000 Island & Herb Mayo, Melted$8.99
- East Village (Vegan)
Toasted Sourdough, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Sprouts, Italian Dressing$9.99
- Bum Steer
Roast beef, Bacon, Muenster melted on Wheat with Onions and Horseradish Mayo$11.99
Signature Sub
- Nuclear Sub
Sliced Turkey, Spicy Chicken BBQ, Muenster, Texas Pete, Red Pepper Flakes, House Slaw, Melted on a Sub Roll$12.99
- Ham and Turkey Sub
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Swiss, with Deli Mustard and Herb Mayo melted on a Sub Roll with Lettuce and Tomato.$11.99
- Dino's Sub
Pastrami, House Slaw, deli mustard, tomato, and melted cheddar on a wheat roll$14.99