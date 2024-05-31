Littlejohn's on the Corner serves signature subs and sandwiches.
Littlejohns Charlottesville
Signature Sandwich
- Five Easy Pieces
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, muenster, slaw. 1000 island and herb mayo on toasted pumpernickel$10.99
- Wild Turkey
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.$10.99
- Texan
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread$11.99
- PigSkin
Honey ham, crisp bacon, deli mustard, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato on toasted pumpernickel.$10.99
- Onion Wheel
Kaiser Roll, Pastrami, Turkey, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard, Herb Mayo, Tomato, Sliced Onions$11.99
- Lite Weight
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard$9.99