Littlejohns Charlottesville
Signature Sandwich
- Five Easy Pieces
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, muenster, slaw. 1000 island and herb mayo on toasted pumpernickel$10.99
- Wild Turkey
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.$10.99
- Texan
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread$11.99
- PigSkin
Honey ham, crisp bacon, deli mustard, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato on toasted pumpernickel.$10.99
- Onion Wheel
Kaiser Roll, Pastrami, Turkey, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard, Herb Mayo, Tomato, Sliced Onions$11.99
- Lite Weight
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard$9.99
- Pastrami Reuben
Toasted Rye, Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard and 1000 Island$12.99
- Kyle Guy
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on toasted Wheat Bread$9.99
- Pepper-Parmesan Turkey
Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes, Melted over Flatbread with Lettuce & Sprouts and Pepper-Parmesan Dipping Sauce on the Side$9.99
- Bacon Melt
Toasted Flatbread, Crisp Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, 1000 Island & Herb Mayo, Melted$8.99
- East Village (Vegan)
Toasted Sourdough, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Sprouts, Italian Dressing$9.99
- Bum Steer
Roast beef, Bacon, Muenster melted on Wheat with Onions and Horseradish Mayo$11.99
Signature Sub
- Nuclear Sub
Sliced Turkey, Spicy Chicken BBQ, Muenster, Texas Pete, Red Pepper Flakes, House Slaw, Melted on a Sub Roll$14.99
- Ham and Turkey Sub
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Swiss, with Deli Mustard and Herb Mayo melted on a Sub Roll with Lettuce and Tomato.$12.99
- Dino's Sub
Pastrami, House Slaw, deli mustard, tomato, and melted cheddar on a wheat roll$15.99
- Steak & Cheese
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, Herb Mayo Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Sub Roll$16.99
- Chipotle Chicken
Pulled Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Melted Mozzarella & Provolone , Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll$14.99
- Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Dressing, Melted Provolone, shredded Lettuce, tomato, onion, and oregano$13.99
- 21-Society
Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Dressing and Honey Mustard with Lettuce Tomato and Onions on a Sub Roll$13.99
- 4-Cheese
Melted Muenster, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Sprouts, Herb Mayo on a Wheat Sub Roll$11.99
- Sampson
Choice Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, 1000 Island on a 8" Sub Roll$14.99
- Chris Long
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Bacon, Melted Provolone, Grilled Onions, Sweet Peppers, Horseradish Mayo on a 8" Sub Roll$17.99
Build Your Own
- BYO Sandwich
Choose from your choice of meats and cheese with complimentary Lettuce and Tomato, Sauces, cold or melted, additional toppings extra
- BY0 8" Sub
Choose from your choice of meats and cheese with complimentary Lettuce and Tomato, Sauces, cold or melted, additional toppings extra on an 8" Sub Roll
BYO Sandwich
Sides
- My Dad's Chips Original$2.39
- My Dad's Chips BBQ$2.39
- My Dad's Chips French Onion$2.39
- My Dad's Chips Jalapeño & Sriracha$2.39
- My Dad's Chips Salt & Balsamic Vinegar$2.39
- 6 oz Hummus$5.99
- 12 oz Hummus$7.99
- Healthy Harvest Muffin$4.79
- Blueberry Muffin$4.79
- Orange Cranberry Muffin$4.79
- 6 oz Fruit Salad$4.99
- 6 oz Macaroni Salad$4.99
- 6 oz AntipastoOut of stock
- 12 oz AntipastoOut of stock
- 6 oz Cole SlawOut of stock
- Extra Pickle Spear on Side$0.40
- 2 Whole PicklesOut of stock
Beverages
- 20 oz. Fountain Drink$2.65
- Iced Tea
Sweet or Unsweet available$2.65
- BTL Coke$2.75
- BTL Sprite$2.75
- BTL Diet Mountain Dew$2.75
- BTL Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
- BTL Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Cream Soda$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Root Beer$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Black Cherry$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray$2.75
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze$2.99
- Gatorade Frost Arctic Blitz$2.99
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Lemon Lime$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Fruit Punch$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Glacier Cherry$2.99
- Deer Park Water Small$1.99
- Deer Park Water Large$2.49
- Pelegrino Mineral Water$1.99
- Celsius Peach Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Arctic Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Orange$2.99
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.99
- Celsius Mango Passionfruit$2.99
- Red Bull Original$2.99
- Red Bull Tropical$2.99
- Red Bull Strawberry Apricot$2.99
- Red Bull Watermelon$2.99
- Apple & Eve Fruit Punch 6.75 oz$1.89
- Apple & Eve Apple Juice 10 oz.$1.89
- Apple & Eve Very Berry Juice 6.75 oz.Out of stock