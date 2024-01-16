Littlejohns Charlottesville
Signature Sandwich
- Five Easy Pieces
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, muenster, slaw. 1000 island and herb mayo on toasted pumpernickel$11.99
- Wild Turkey
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, herb mayo and muenster melted over wheat with sprouts.$11.99
- Texan
Texan Choice roast beef, Swiss. horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted flatbread$10.99
- PigSkin
Honey ham, crisp bacon, deli mustard, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato on toasted pumpernickel.$11.99
- Onion Wheel
Kaiser Roll, Pastrami, Turkey, Cheddar, Spicy Mustard, Herb Mayo, Tomato, Sliced Onions$12.99
- Lite Weight
Toasted flatbread, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Honey Mustard$10.99
- Pastrami Reuben
Toasted Rye, Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard and 1000 Island$12.99
- Kyle Guy
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on a Sub Roll$10.99
- Pepper-Parmesan Turkey
Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Swiss, Tomatoes, Melted over Flatbread with Lettuce & Sprouts and Pepper-Parmesan Dipping Sauce on the Side$10.99
- Bacon Melt
Toasted Flatbread, Crisp Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, 1000 Island & Herb Mayo, Melted$10.49
- East Village (Vegan)
Toasted Sourdough, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Sprouts, Italian Dressing$10.49
- Bum Steer
Roast beef, Bacon, Muenster melted on Wheat with Onions and Horseradish Mayo$11.99
Signature Sub
- Nuclear Sub
Sliced Turkey, Spicy Chicken BBQ, Muenster, Texas Pete, Red Pepper Flakes, House Slaw, Melted on a Sub Roll$14.99
- Ham and Turkey Sub
Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, and Swiss, with Deli Mustard and Herb Mayo melted on a Sub Roll with Lettuce and Tomato.$12.49
- Dino's Sub
Pastrami, House Slaw, deli mustard, tomato, and melted cheddar on a wheat roll$15.99
- Steak & Cheese
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mozzarella, Provolone, Herb Mayo Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Sub Roll$17.19
- Chipotle Chicken
Pulled Chipotle Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Melted Mozzarella & Provolone , Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll$14.99
- Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Dressing, Melted Provolone, shredded Lettuce, tomato, onion, and oregano$13.99
- 21-Society
Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Dressing and Honey Mustard with Lettuce Tomato and Onions on a Sub Roll$13.99
- 4-Cheese
Melted Muenster, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Sprouts, Herb Mayo on a Wheat Sub Roll$11.99
- Sampson
Choice Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, 1000 Island on a 8" Sub Roll$14.99
- Chris Long
Premium Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Bacon, Melted Provolone, Grilled Onions, Sweet Peppers, Horseradish Mayo on a 8" Sub Roll$17.99
4-Cheese
Melted Muenster, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Sprouts, Herb Mayo on a Wheat Sub Roll
Sides
- My Dad's Chips OriginalOut of stock
- My Dad's Chips BBQ$2.39
- My Dad's Chips French Onion$2.39
- My Dad's Chips Jalapeño & Sriracha$2.39
- My Dad's Chips Salt & Balsamic Vinegar$2.39
- 6 oz Hummus$5.99
- 12 oz Hummus$7.99
- Healthy Harvest Muffin$4.79
- Blueberry MuffinOut of stock
- Orange Cranberry Muffin$4.79
- 6 oz Fruit Salad$4.99
- 12 oz Fruit Salad$7.99
- 6 oz Macaroni Salad$4.99
- 12 oz Macaroni Salad$6.99
- 6 oz AntipastoOut of stock
- 12 oz AntipastoOut of stock
- 6 oz Cole SlawOut of stock
- 12 oz Cole SlawOut of stock
- Extra Pickle Spear on Side$0.40
- 2 Whole PicklesOut of stock
Beverages
- 20 oz. Fountain Drink$2.65
- Iced Tea
Sweet or Unsweet available$2.65
- BTL Coke$2.75
- BTL Sprite$2.75
- BTL Diet Mountain Dew$2.75
- BTL Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
- BTL Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Cream Soda$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Root Beer$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Black Cherry$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry$2.75
- CAN Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray$2.75
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze$2.99
- Gatorade Frost Arctic Blitz$2.99
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Lemon Lime$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Fruit Punch$2.99
- Gatorade ZERO Glacier Cherry$2.99
- Deer Park Water Small$1.99
- Deer Park Water Large$2.49
- Pelegrino Mineral Water$1.99
- Celsius Peach Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Arctic Vibe$2.99
- Celsius Orange$2.99
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.99
- Celsius Mango Passionfruit$2.99
- Red Bull Original$2.99
- Red Bull Tropical$2.99
- Red Bull Strawberry Apricot$2.99
- Red Bull Watermelon$2.99
- Apple & Eve Fruit Punch 6.75 oz$1.99
- Apple & Eve Apple Juice 10 oz.$1.99
- Apple & Eve Very Berry Juice 6.75 oz.Out of stock