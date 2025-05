Catering with Littlejohn's





Let us cater your next event with the best hand-crafted subs and sandwiches. Our diverse menu will satisfy all appetites. Click the button below for details.





Orders for 10-30 people require 24 hours notice. Orders for 30+ person require 72 hours notice.





Contact us about catering at eat@ljsonthecorner.com or 434-235-5057.